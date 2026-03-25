Evers selects Hannah Schuchart, Oconto County DA, for circuit court seat

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Hannah Schuchart to serve as judge for Oconto County Circuit Court Branch 1, filling the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Michael T. Judge. Her term will run through July 31, 2027.

Schuchart, who has served as Oconto County district attorney since 2022, has prosecuted a wide range of cases and worked closely with community stakeholders. She previously served as an assistant district attorney in Brown County and an assistant state public defender in Oconto and Marinette counties.

“With experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney, along with well-established relationships in the community and a history of service, Hannah Schuchart will serve the people of Oconto County well,” Evers said in a statement Wednesday.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Marc Hammer praised the appointment, saying Schuchart “brings experience, fairness, and integrity to the bench” and will continue to follow the rule of law.

Schuchart, a resident of Abrams, is a graduate of Purdue University and Michigan State University College of Law.

“I commit to all members of this community to exercise sound judgment and discharge my duties with integrity, trust, and transparency,” Schuchart said. “My courtroom will be one where all are welcome and given a fair opportunity to be heard.”

Evers also announced he is seeking applicants to fill the district attorney vacancy created by Schuchart’s judicial appointment. The selected candidate will serve the remainder of the term ending January 2029.

Applications must be emailed to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. April 10. Forms are available on the governor’s website at www.evers.wi.gov.

For more information on the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.