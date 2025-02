OCONTO (NBC 26) — A driver lost control of their vehicle and hit the back of snowplow Sunday morning on I-41.

Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) says the crash happened around 8 a.m. on southbound I-41 near Frog Pond Road in Oconto.

The plow was stopped in the left turn lane when the driver of a 2012 Cadillac CTS struck it, according to a WSP release Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver died from their injuries.

The operator of the snowplow was not hurt.