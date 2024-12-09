Watch Now
15-year-old boy dies in ATV crash

LAKEWOOD (NBC 26) — The Oconto County Sheriff's Department posted on their Facebook page Sunday that one person died in an ATV crash Saturday night.

Sheriff Todd Skarban writes that a 9-1-1 call came in just after 8:15 p.m Saturday about an ATV crash on West Wheeler Lake Lane in the town of Lakewood.

When they got there, deputies found an ATV on its side up against trees in a ditch after slipping on a snowy road.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy from Lakewood, died at the scene from his injuries. The Sheriff's Office says the crash is still under investigation.

Sheriff Skarban says the department's thoughts and prayers are with the late driver's family.

