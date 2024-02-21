Nichols and Hammond move forward in Menasha mayoral race

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The results are in for the Menasha mayoral primary.



Austin Hammond and Rebecca Nichols will move on to the general mayoral election

Each received more than 500 votes during the Menasha mayoral primary.

The next election will take place April 2

Rebecca Nichols and Austin Hammond each received more than 500 votes during the Menasha mayoral primary.

Nichols was overcome with emotion.

“It’s an incredible journey to run for office, and I’m just so grateful for all the things people have shared with me and the opportunity to talk with them and meet with them.”

Hammond echoed the same sentiment, but is ready for the next phase of the race.

“I’m feeling really optimistic about the race and having great conversations with folks at the doors, and people really want to [move] forward in a positive manner that leaves the next generation with a Menasha that they can be proud of and love.”

Hammond and Nichols will face off next on April 2, when voters will decide who will be the next mayor of Menasha.