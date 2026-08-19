Wisconsin Humane Society urgently needs fosters and adopters as cat population tops 1,050

The Wisconsin Humane Society is caring for more than 1,050 cats across its campuses and is urgently calling on the public to foster, adopt, or donate as space and resources reach a critical strain.

More than 300 cats are currently available for adoption across WHS locations. The organization says one of the most impactful ways the public can help is by becoming a foster parent.

"We urgently need foster families and adopters to help alleviate our critical space issues," Corey Viars, media specialist for WHS's Green Bay and Door County Campuses, said. "With this many cats in our care, it's really putting a strain on our resources."

To become a WHS foster parent, prospective volunteers can watch an online orientation video and complete an application at wihumane.org/foster/apply. WHS provides all necessary supplies — fosters only need to provide a loving home.

WHS is also running adoption promotions through the end of August. All cats 6 months and older are available with a name-your-own adoption fee, and all kitten adoption fees are 50% off.

All cat adoptions include:

Spay/neuter surgery

Initial vaccinations

Microchip

Certificate for a free veterinary exam

Starter bag of food

30 days of MetLife Pet Insurance

Adopter discounts and perks from local businesses

10% off purchases at Animal Antics Retail Store

Adoptions are completed same-day on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as it is a good fit. Animals in the adoption program have as long as it takes to find a new home. To see available animals, visit wihumane.org/adopt.

Financial donations are also critical. During August, every donation to WHS will be tripled through matching contributions from donors. To give, visit wihumane.org/summermatch.

The Wisconsin Humane Society was founded in 1879 and is the oldest and largest shelter in Wisconsin, annually serving more than 65,000 animals. WHS operates shelters in Door, Brown, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. The organization is an independent nonprofit and receives no general government funding.

