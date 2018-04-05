GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - The 911 phone lines are currently down or experiencing issues in Winnebago, Waushara and Green Lake counties.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said the southern and southwestern portions of their county are affected. They believe 911 calls are coming in, but their dispatch center is getting busy signals when they try calling out. They advise still calling 911 if you have an emergency or (920) 236-7300 ext. 0.

In Waushara County, the 911 phone lines are down. If you have an emergency, ca;; the Waupaca County Sheriff's Department at (715) 258-4466 or Portage County Sheriff's Department at (715) 346-1400.

In Green Lake County, the 911 phone lines are also down. Chief Deputy Mark Putzke said they became aware of the problem around 4:30pm Thursday. Crews are currently investigating the issue. They do not know how long it will take to fix the system. You're asked to call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office at (920) 929-3390 if you have an emergency.