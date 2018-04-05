New Franken man arrested for child pornography

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. - The Brown County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested Jason Pristelski, 41, of New Franken, for Soliciting Intimate Representations of a Minor, Child Enticement, and Possession of Child Pornography.

Deputies say after examining electronic devices, they think there are more victims that need to be identified.

They also say they believe there are several adults and two or more child victims in the area that have had contact with Pristelski. Anyone with information should contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office at (920) 448-6216.

BCSO says the arrest was the result of an undercover operation focusing on solicitation of child pornography and child sexual assaults in Brown County.