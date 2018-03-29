Two people stabbed in Sheboygan

Partly Cloudy
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Two people are in the hospital after being stabbed in Sheboygan.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Clara Avenue.
Police said the victims were two men from Sheboygan.
The 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries and is in guarded condition, according to officers.
The 21-year-old victim was injured and is expected to recover.
The incident is under investigation.
Police said it appears the victims and suspects knew each other and this was not a random occurrence.
If you have information contact Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333.