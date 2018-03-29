Manitowoc man arrested on assault charges

MANITOWOC, WIs. - A 48 year old Manitowoc man was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a woman he lived with.

He bound his girlfriend, held an ax to her neck, leaving her wounded by cuts, police said. He later used an electric grinder on her ankles, causing multiple wounds, according to a release.

The man strangled and vocally threatened her, and police say he punched her as well, police said.

The man struggled with officers when they attempted to arrest him. Police had to use pepper spray and an electronic control device.

He's been booked on multiple charges, including false imprisonment.

