Sheriff's departments talk jail overcrowding

Several local sheriff's departments on Wednesday discussed jail overcrowding and possible solutions.

One of which, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Department, is the assignment of 17-year-old inmates back to juvenile detention.

The Brown County jail's population issues can be tied to the types of crimes committed, Sheriff John Gossage said.

"We have a problem where people are serving longer sentences with serious crimes and that's what's kind of congesting the system," Gossage said.

No action was taken at the meeting.