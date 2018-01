Two displaced after Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. -

Two people are without a home Tuesday morning after a fire in Green Bay.

It broke out around 12:30 on the 900 block of Lacount Road. Firefighters say they believe it started in the basement near a fireplace clean out.

Cold weather created difficulties for firefighters and a hydrant in the area was frozen.

“A lot of hoses freezing up, smoke gets cold and doesn't want to move,” said Battalion Chief, Steve Sellin

The amount of damage to the home is estimated at $70,000. No one was injured.