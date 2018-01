Kaukauna fire destroys garage, damages home

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - People are displaced after a fire in Kaukauna Monday morning on the 400 block of E. 14th St.

Firefighters say the fire started after 10:30.

First responders limited the damage to the attic, upstairs bedroom and the outside of the home, but they say the garage is a complete loss.

Fortunately, Kaukauna fire says no one was injured.