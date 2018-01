Hit-and-run pedestrian crash sends man to the hospital on New Year's Eve

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - An officer with the Grand Chute Police Department says officers found a hit and run victim in the road last night.

Police say they found the man on W. Lawrence St. near S. Lynndale Dr. at about 9:00 p.m.

First responders took the man the hospital with injuries which are not life threatening, according to a press release.

Officers say the accident probably occurred at around 8:45-to-9 p.m.

They say the man's injuries and other evidence on scene lead officers to believe it was a hit and run.

If you have any information, please Grand Chute Police.