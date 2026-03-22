Tour bus crashes into building in Green Bay, 54 passengers on board

GREEN BAY — A tour bus with 54 passengers crashed into a building off of I-43 in Green Bay near Angie Avenue, Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Wisconsin announced on Sunday afternoon.

Between 15 and 20 patients sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to MABAS.

A box 4-13 to 2nd Alarm Levels was called for additional EMS units as well as nearby hospitals have been notified.

People on the bus told NBC 26 they were traveling from Chicago to Harris, Mich. in Menominee County. They say the bus was traveling on I-43 when it went off the highway and eventually crashed into a building.

Photos from the scene show the location and damage to the bus.

Bob Schaper/NBC 26

Bob Schaper/NBC 26

NBC26 is working on getting more information. This article will be updated as we learn more.

