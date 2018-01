GREEN BAY, Wis - In a press release to NBC26, the Green Bay's mayor's office says the Hotel Northland is on-track for its 2018 opening after a court hearing Monday afternoon.

The City says the court approved a request by Receiver Paul Swanson to incur an additional $12 million in debt for the purpose of completing the construction on the Hotel Northland project. Under the proposal, Octagon Credit Partners LP will loan these funds to the project.

Subcontractors have already returned to work at the Hotel Northland, with additional companies expected to return this week.