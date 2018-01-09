Businesses beware! There's a phone scam in the area.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department said in a press release Tuesday they've had numerous businesses in the city who received calls from people claiming to be from WE energies.

The suspects tell the business missed their last payment and that they will be shutting the power off in 30 minutes if they do not pay them by "money pak" cards that can be purchased at your other local businesses.

WE Energies has been contacted and they verified with police they do not operate that way. They will not order payment of any kind in a gift card or credit card purchase. They will send out a letter or notice for any overdue payments.

Police recommend that if you believe you owe debt to verify with the company to make sure it is legitimate and do not give any personal or financial information to the caller.