APPLETON, Wis. - The new Fox Cities Expo Center in downtown Appleton will open its doors January 11th, 2018. The facility took more than a year to build.

Some of the hotel room taxes from 10 communities helped pay for the $31 million 30,000 square-foot building. Its paired with a 17,000 square-foot outdoor plaza that's connected to a renovated Jones Park and a skywalk to the Paper Valley Hotel.

Mayor Tim Hanna says the increased expected tourism will bring in money to the area.