Students preparing to protest gun violence in schools

Max Grossfeld
4:34 AM, Mar 14, 2018
10:47 AM, Mar 14, 2018

Students from all around Northeast Wisconsin are also planning on taking part in today's gun violence walkouts.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: Students hold up their hands as they participate in a protest against gun violence February 21, 2018 outside the White House in Washington, DC. Hundreds of students from a number of Maryland and DC schools walked out of their classrooms and made a trip to the U.S. Capitol and the White House to call for gun legislation, one week after 17 were killed in the latest mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong
From Southern Door to Oshkosh, students in the region are making their voices heard.

At Green Bay West, students are planning on walking out of class for 17 minutes at 10 a.m., in honor of the 17 people killed in the parkland high school shooting. 

They'll be joined by at least a dozen other high schools in the region. 

In Appleton, students tell us they want to have their voices heard and be part of a historic movement. 

They say they want to be able to tell their kids they helped do something about gun violence in schools. 
In response, the Appleton Area School District says it's up to the students’ parents to decide if the children’s absence is ok. 

If students don't get permission, the walkout will be considered unexcused.

"When I’m older maybe it will be different and these shootings won't be so common and I can tell my kids hey I did a walkout for that," said one student. 

The Ashwaubenon School District is handling the walkout a little differently.

In a statement, the district superintendent said, "We strongly feel that it is important for our students to be able to practice their first amendment rights and share their voice on topics they are passionate about." 

They'll allow for an optional walkout for the students with social workers and psychologists available as resources.

For a list of student walkout activities, you can follow this link.

