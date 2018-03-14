Oshkosh passes "sexting" ordinance

The Oshkosh Common Council passed a “sexting” ordinance Tuesday evening.

The ordinance passed with a 7-0 vote and according to Oshkosh Chief of Police, Dean Smith, will take effect immediately.

This ordinance would educate juveniles instead of using punishment.

“In the event that we determine that a juvenile has conducted themselves inappropriately as it relates to sexting, the school resource officer or the officer investigating the incident will have the ability to consider using this ordinance as an option,” said Chief Smith said.

He added that rather than charging the individual with a criminal offense, the person would take part in a diversion program that would be an alternative to prosecution.

“All seven municipalities in Winnebago County, including the sheriff’s office, are adopting a similar ordinance,” said Chief Smith.