Woman sentenced to 1 month in jail for killing over 100 deer

WASHINGTON COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Campbellsport woman was sentenced to one month in jail and a fine of $1,700 for helping to poach over 100 deer in three Wisconsin counties.

Jessica Kroening's demeanor was calm as she heard the sentence, despite the judge scolding her attitude throughout the entire legal process.

The 37-year-old woman was convicted of one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child and one count of illegal shining of a deer.

The crimes happened when Kroening lived in Campbellsport in Fond du Lac County, but span across Dodge and Washington counties as well.

"Your attitude in court shows that you truly do not care about what happened and you chose to ignore what your son was doing," the judge said in the hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, three minors were involved in the poaching as well. We've reached out to the Fond du Lac County DA's office, where they were charged in juvenile court. Because they are minors, the court does not divulge the result of their cases. All the court will tell us is that those cases have concluded.

We've also reached out to Kroening and her attorney, but both declined to comment.

Court records show Kroening was accused of killing nearly a 100 deer last year alone, shining a light at them from a car while accompanied by 3 minors who then shot them, harvesting their heads — and even leaving some of their bodies to rot.