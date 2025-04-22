Watch Now
Woman convicted for role in illegally killing more than 100 deer

WASHINGTON COUNTY (NBC 26) — Jessica Kroening pled guilty on Tuesday to being a party to a crime in the illegal killing of deer in Washington, Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties.

She could serve up to 15 months in prison and pay up to $12,000 in fines.

Court records show Kroening was accused of killing nearly a 100 deer last year alone, shining a light at them from a car while accompanied by 3 minors who then shot them, harvesting their heads — and even leaving some of their bodies to rot.

Kroening also pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a child.

As a part of the plea deal, she was not charged with a third count of resisting a conservation warden, but that count will be read in during sentencing, which is scheduled for May 2.

