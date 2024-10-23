Charges filed in connection to massive deer poaching investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY (NBC 26) — Charges have been filed in a massive deer poaching investigation, in which investigators believe suspects illegally killed more than 100 white tailed deer.

Jessica Kroening, a 36-year-old woman from Brownsville, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child, illegal deer shining and resisting a conservation warden.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the crimes took place between last spring and this summer across parts of Fond du Lac, Washington and Dodge counties.

According to investigators, witnesses told them that a minor, identified as a 16-year-old male, would shoot deer at night from a car.

In the complaint, Kroening told investigators she was with the teen one night, shining a light when he shot a deer out of the car window.

Investigators said that teen and two other juvenile males took part in the killing, shining spotlights at deer in fields, shooting them, and then taking the heads of some bucks, though many deer were left to rot.

Investigators also said they'd hit deer with their vehicle and then take selfies or videos while the deer were still alive and suffering.

According to prosecutors, Kroening had knowledge of the killings, and the juveniles would use her car and her firearms.

The criminal complaint states that Kroening consented to a search of her car, where law enforcement found a bloody steak knife, a bloody wooden saw, a spotlight, three bloody floormats, a .22 caliber bullet, and two bloody pocket nights.

Investigators said Kroening also turned over two firearms the teens had used, both of which had the serial numbers scratched off.

Prosecutors also said Kroening told investigators she destroyed one of the minor's phones after learning that law enforcement obtained a search warrant for it.

Kroening is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 2 second for an initial appearance.

