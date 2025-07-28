Wisconsin's Democratic secretary of state won't run for governor but mulls lieutenant governor bid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Democratic Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski doesn't plan to run for governor or for a full term in her current position, but she is considering running for lieutenant governor next year, an adviser said Monday.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he won't seek a third term in the battleground state, creating an open race next year. Godlewski was one of several Democrats mentioned as a possible contender.

But on Monday, Godlewski made it clear that she is instead looking into running for the state's No. 2 role, instead of governor or secretary of state.

“She is making calls to leaders across the state and will make a final decision on a run in the coming weeks,” adviser Scott Spector said. “If she gets in this race, it will be with significant support from elected and local Democrats from across Wisconsin.”

Godlewski, 43, was appointed by Evers as secretary of state in March 2023 after the incumbent resigned less than three months into his term. Unlike in most states, the office does not run elections in Wisconsin and has almost no official duties.

Godlewski previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2022 but lost in the Democratic primary.

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez announced her candidacy for governor on Friday, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said he plans to take steps soon to mount a run. Other Democrats considering a run include Attorney General Josh Kaul, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Sen. Kelda Roys.

Evers told reporters in Milwaukee on Monday that he was unlikely to endorse anyone in the primary.

“I’ll never say never, but I want to make sure who the rest of the candidates are before I even make that decision," Evers said.

There are two announced candidates on the Republican side: Washington County Executive Josh Shoemann and manufacturer Bill Berrien. Other Republicans considering running for governor include U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and state Senate President Mary Felzkowski,

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker released a video on Sunday saying he would not be running for the office he held from 2011 until 2019.

Walker had jokingly hinted that he might consider a run in a post on X last week, but on Sunday said he would instead be focused on his work as president of the Young America’s Foundation, which tries to get college-aged conservatives involved in politics.