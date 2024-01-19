Wisconsin Republican lawmakers introduce 14-week abortion ban

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers introduced a bill on Friday that would ban abortions after 14 weeks.

Current Wisconsin law bans abortions at 20 weeks and has exceptions for if the mother's life or health are at risk. The newly proposed bill would keep those exceptions in place.

In December, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he hoped to introduce a proposal that would lower the limit for abortion to the 12 or 15th week.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers opposed the plan immediately, saying, "I'll veto any bill that makes reproductive health care any less accessible for Wisconsinites than it is now."

This most recent bill was proposed just as Vice President Kamala Harris announced a Monday visit to Waukesha County. She'll be kicking off her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour, where she'll call on Congress to restore the protections of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Decision.