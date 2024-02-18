Watch Now
Wisconsin named top state in America for public golf courses

One publication named Wisconsin the best state for public golf on Saturday, saying it has ten of the top 100 public courses in America. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 11:11 PM, Feb 17, 2024
Golf Digest ranked Wisconsin as the best state for public golf on Saturday.

These rankings came from the publication's America's 100 Greatest Public Courses list. The list mentions courses like Whistling Straits in Sheboygan at No. 4 on the list, Erin Hills in Hartford at No. 10, and Sand Valley in Nekoosa at No. 17.

Wisconsin boasts a total of ten courses in the top 100 public courses nationwide, according to Golf Digest.

This ranking came from states that prioritize excellent public access to courses, but lack as many elite private clubs of many other states.

California and Michigan tied for second on the list, with nine courses each in the top 100.

