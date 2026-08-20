Wisconsin DHS confirms E. coli, salmonella cases linked to alfalfa sprouts

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Wisconsin health officials say 17 people in the state have become sick in a multistate outbreak linked to alfalfa sprouts sold under the Calco and Everything Sprouts brands.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said the illnesses involve Shiga toxin-producing E. coli and salmonella infections. One person has been hospitalized.

Officials said the outbreak has been tied to alfalfa sprouts distributed to restaurants and grocery stores. Minnesota has identified 23 related cases, and illnesses also have been reported in other states.

State health officials urged consumers to check their homes for alfalfa sprouts from Calco and Everything Sprouts, throw them away and avoid eating them.

Symptoms of E. coli infection can include stomach cramps and diarrhea, sometimes with bloody stools. Salmonella symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever.

The investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other state health agencies.