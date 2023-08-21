Waukesha Slender Man stabbing case: Morgan Geyser withdraws petition to be released

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Morgan Geyser, one of the women convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case, has withdrawn her request to be released from a mental institution, according to court records.

On May 25, Geyser's attorney, Anthony Cotton, filed a petition for conditional release. On Tuesday, a withdrawal of that petition was accepted. A review hearing, which was set for Aug. 28, was canceled.

Her attorney expects to ask for Geyser's release again next year. Cotton said in a statement, "Morgan continues to make substantial progress in treatment and should be ready for release next year we expect."

In May 2014, Geyser and Anissa Weier lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park during a sleepover. Court TV reports Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times and Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Geyser and Weier left Leutner, but she was able to crawl out of the woods and was discovered by a bicyclist. Medical staff says Leutner barely survived.

According to Court TV, Geyser and Weier were found walking on Interstate 94 in Waukesha that same day by police. They said they were going to Slender Man's mansion in northern Wisconsin. They alleged their attack on Leutner was to prevent Slender Man from killing their families. Slender Man is an online horror character that abducts people, mostly children.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to 40 years in a mental institution. Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was also sent to a psychiatric facility.

In 2021, Weier was granted conditional release to live with her father and ordered to wear a GPS monitor.