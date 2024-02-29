Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Wisconsin next week

Watch Now
The White House said Thursday the vice president will be in Madison on March 6 to talk about the economy and economic opportunities
Posted at 11:52 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 12:52:05-05

MADISON (NBC 26) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Wisconsin next Wednesday, March 6.

The White House said Thursday the vice president will be in Madison to talk about the economy and economic opportunities.

"During her sixth trip to the state since being sworn in, the Vice President will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to expanding registered apprenticeship programs and creating good-paying union jobs," the White House said in a news release.

This will be Harris' second visit to the Badger State this year. Harris, a Democrat, was in Waukesha County in January to kick off her nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour.

