Vice President Kamala Harris to Travel to Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY (NBC 26) — Vice President Kamala Harris will kick off her nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour with a speech in Waukesha County, WI on Monday, January 22 – 51 years to the day that Roe v. Wade was decided.

During her fifth visit to the state since being sworn in, the Vice President will discuss extreme abortion bans and share stories of those who have been impacted in Wisconsin and across the country.

She says she will also hold extremists accountable for proposing a national abortion ban, call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe, and outline steps the Administration is taking to protect access to health care. Additionally, Vice President Harris will urge attendees to use their voices and stay engaged in the fight for fundamental freedoms.

The Vice President’s nationwide tour [whitehouse.us19.list-manage.com] will bring together thousands of people.Last year, Vice President Harris embarked on a nationwide “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour in which she traveled to eight states, mobilized more than 15,000 students, and took questions directly from young leaders on a range of issues including reproductive freedom. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, she has held more than 50 convenings in 20 states while bringing together hundreds of state legislators, state attorneys general, health care providers, faith leaders, students, and advocates who are on the frontlines of the fight for reproductive rights.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow Vice President Harris' trip to Wisconsin.

