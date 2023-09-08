Watch Now
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee offers self-defense training alongside campus police

Mark Wirtz
UWM gives the 10th best value for Wisconsin education. Average starting salary is $49,700.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Sep 08, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is offering a self-defense course for students, alongside campus police.

According to a post from the university on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Women's Resource Center is putting on the event, which is scheduled from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sept. 11.

The event website calls the event an, "non-victim-blaming self-defense training." Attendees will learn how to protect themselves in an open, feminist space.

The event comes after a woman was assaulted near UW-Madison's campus earlier this week. The suspect in that incident, a UWM graduate, was charged Thursday.

