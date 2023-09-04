UW-Madison student in critical condition after being 'brutally attacked'

MADISON — The Madison Police Department says a UW-Madison student is in critical condition after being found severely beaten downtown early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded around 3 a.m. on Sunday to a call for a woman who was found severely injured near West Wilson and Bedford streets. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Officials said they do believe a stranger attacked the woman. No arrests have been made.

According to MPD Chief Shon Barnes, several agencies and departments are working to investigate the incident.

Police patrols have been increased, and residents in the area have been told not to walk alone at night.

Anyone living within four blocks of this area with a home security camera is asked to send the video to detectives

Video can be shared by calling MPD at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or anonymously online at p3tips.com.