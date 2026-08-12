Tom Tiffany wins GOP primary for governor

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — US Rep. Tom Tiffany is the winner of the Republican primary for Governor of Wisconsin.

"I want to thank Wisconsinites across our state for putting their trust in me," Tiffany said in a statement. "This fight is bigger than any one party. It’s bigger than any one candidate. This fight is about Wisconsin and protecting the state we know and love. It’s about lowering property taxes, returning the surplus to you, getting utility costs under control, and letting hardworking Wisconsinites keep more of what they earn."

"Let’s move Wisconsin forward, together," Tiffany said.

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