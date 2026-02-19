Third Eye Blind and Flo Rida among acts announced in Summerfest's 2026 lineup

Third Eye Blind and Flo Rida were among the acts announced Thursday morning as Summerfest dropped its official 2026 lineup.

The world's largest music festival announced its lineup at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Other notable names who will play along Milwaukee's lakefront include All Time Low, Sean Paul, and Rev Run of Run DMC.

Watch: Summerfest announces 2026 lineup:

You can see the full lineup at Summerfest.com

Summerfest will use the three-weekend format once again this year - it will take place June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4.

Here are the other acts that had already been announced prior to Thursday:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Garth Brooks - June 16-17

Megan Moroney - June 18

Don Toliver with special guests Sahbabii, Che, Sofaygo, Sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo - June 19

Carin Leon - June 20

Ed Sheeran - June 25

Myles Smith - June 25

Cody Johnson - June 26

Jessie Murph - June 26

Post Malone - June 27

Carter Faith - June 27

Muse - July 2

Alex Warren - July 3

Jelly Roll with Tyler Hubbard - July 4

Festival Stage headliners: