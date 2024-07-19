'The need is here' : Clinic opens to alleviate short supply of Sheboygan services for autism families

SHEBOYGAN — The autism spectrum has been an emotional roller coaster for Sheboygan mom of two Sarah Kainz.

Her 12-year-old son Ethan was diagnosed with autism as a toddler.

"It all started for us because he couldn't speak until he was about three," Kainz said.

Each autistic person exhibits symptoms differently. For Ethan, it was the occasional tantrum, but when he became overwhelmed, his mom said he just shut down.

Kainz didn't know how to help him so she sought support at behavioral health centers, most of which had limited availability and were more than likely outside of Sheboygan.

"You had to get on a list and you had to wait," she explained. "So it took me two-to-three years to get him therapy."

One clinic is trying to aid families in their search for resources.

The Caravel Autism Health Center opened its newest location in Sheboygan — fully operational this month.

"The need is really here," said Clinic Director Natalee Carncross.

"We're already getting to that point of 'Oh my gosh we are growing so quickly.'"

Carncross shared she's had families turn to her team because the only other health center, IMPACT, in the area has stopped accepting new clients.

I called IMPACT for more information. The secretary confirmed the facility has indeed closed its wait list.

"That was big news for us." Carncross said. "It's making us think that the need is so great here — might we need to up the number of clients we can take?"

Carncross knows first-hand the value of hands-on therapy with autistic children. She witnessed it with her younger brother, Isaac, growing up.

"It was cool to watch them because it just seemed like they were playing, but he was learning." she noted. "He was gaining a lot of different, new skills in the same capacity of the work we do [at Caravel]."

The clinic works with younger kids up to age 8 to establish basic life skills early on.

"I watched a two-year-old feed themself for the first time," Carncross smiled. "For a typically developing child, it's like, 'Yeah, that's awesome," but it's a party when some of our kids are meeting these huge milestones."

Caravel's services is the kind of support the Kainz family needed years ago, but despite barriers, Sarah couldn't be prouder of Ethan's progress.

"Autism really is a different ability, a lot of people say that and it is so true," Kainz said through tears. "Each year, he surpasses what we think he's able to do. It's kind of amazing to think about...so now I don't even have any expectations."