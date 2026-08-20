Small Wisconsin communities to receive $19.7M for infrastructure upgrades

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that more than $19.7 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding will go toward infrastructure projects in 20 Wisconsin communities.

According to a press release, the funding will support projects including street repairs, water and sewer upgrades, drainage improvements and wastewater treatment work in low to moderate income communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer throughout the state.

The awards include:

City of Barron — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Village of Birnamwood — $1 million for sanitary sewer infrastructure improvements and wastewater treatment plant upgrades

Village of Cameron — $785,530 for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Village of Cassville — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Village of Clear Lake — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

City of Crandon — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Town of Jacobs — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Village of Junction City — $1 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements

City of Ladysmith — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Town of Laona — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

City of Menomonie — $1 million for well and water system infrastructure improvements

City of New Lisbon — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

City of Niagara — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Village of Port Edwards — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Village of Rewey — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Village of Ridgeway — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Village of Stratford — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

Village of Theresa — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

City of Waupun — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

City of Wautoma — $1 million for street and utilities infrastructure improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Administration said the grants will be paired with more than $37 million in local matching funds.