Semi driver seeks answers for impounded truck and trailer eight months after fatal crash

WAUKESHA — A truck driver involved in a deadly crash on Highway 164 in Waukesha County last summer says he's been left without income for eight months while his semi-truck remains in a county-run impound lot.

Eric Hafer contacted our sister station TMJ4 News, asking for help investigating why his truck hasn't been returned, despite not being criminally charged in connection with the June 9, 2025, crash that killed two elderly drivers.

"I was just got loaded in Waukesha and was on my way home for the day," Hafer said.

Hafer, who has been driving semi trucks for more than 20 years and owns his own company, was traveling on Highway 164 at Lawnsdale Road when the crash occurred.

"I had a green light coming up to the intersection, you know, doing the speed limit, I was in the right lane. The light had turned yellow," Hafer explained.

Hafer said he went through the yellow light as an oncoming car turned in front of him. A Waukesha County Sheriff's Department crash report states Hafer "did not believe that he would stop in time for the yellow light" and that he "tried to swerve to avoid them."

"I grabbed the air horn so hard I literally ripped the skin off my fingers," Hafer said.

The two people in the oncoming car, ages 91 and 92, were killed in the crash.

Hafer said he gave his information to an officer at the scene and was taken to the hospital, where he submitted to a blood draw.

"I was treated like a criminal," Hafer said. "I was never questioned by anybody, not by an officer, not by anybody. Still to this day, I have not been questioned of anything that has happened."

Eight months later, Hafer's truck and trailer remain in the Waukesha County impound lot, preventing him from working.

"My family's been devastated by this loss; we have no income. My wife was six months pregnant on bed rest at the time of the accident," Hafer said. "We did everything we could with the money that the business had at the time to keep it going."

Hafer said the Sheriff's Department has denied his requests for more information about the investigation. The Sheriff's Department declined to answer our questions too, saying the investigation remains "open."

"This whole situation is a tragedy for everyone involved," Hafer said. "I would like the sheriff's department to wrap up what they're doing."

Hafer said the situation has taken away his livelihood and his family's financial security.

