RNC launches requests for contracted services during Milwaukee's 2024 Convention

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee launched requests for proposals (RFPs) for critical services needed during the Republican National Convention next summer.

These new RFPs cover major areas of convention work like general contracting, transportation management, and credential services for the Convention in Milwaukee.

The first RFPs and all future RFPs will beon the Host Committee’s website.

Back in 2020, Dean Brown and his crew at Lamers Bus Lines were gearing up for a busy summer. They were one of the transportation companies for the Democratic National Convention before the pandemic scaled back the event.

“It is disappointing when you put the effort into it and it does not take place,” recalled Brown. “The big thing with the disappointment there was just the impact that it had - it was our chance to show the people of the nation how great Milwaukee is.”

Next summer, Milwaukee and its many businesses are getting a second chance to show the country what it's made of. With the RNC coming to town, Brown is hoping his shop will get another opportunity to be a part of the action.

Aside from the newly released list of RFPs needed, other local businesses have the opportunity to be a part of the week, too.

Anyone looking to become a vendor can fill out an online formto get updates on getting involved with the convention as the preparations begin.

The 2024 convention is expected to be a huge economic push for a city like Milwaukee. For example, the 2016 RNC brought in $188.4 million of economic benefit for its host city, Cleveland.

Milwaukee's Convention committee says their main responsibility “is ensuring that the people of the greater Milwaukee area share in that success.”

Success is more than welcomed by the businesses that are driving the city forward.