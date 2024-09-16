Random Lake students injured, receiving medical attention after school bus crash

A school bus transporting Random Lake School District students was involved in an accident Monday morning. It happened near Highway E and Jay Road.

Drone video showing bus on side near Random Lake

First responders also have the intersection of Jay Road and Oriole closed, while they work the scene.

Sheboygan Night Scanner shared three photos of scene with TMJ4.

Sheboygan Night Scanner School bus rollover crash and damaged SUV, photo shared with TMJ4 by Sheboygan Night Scanner.

Students were injured in the crash and are receiving medical attention, according to a Facebook post from the district.

District leaders say that the families of students who were impacted have been contacted about the situation and that the remaining students on the bus are being picked up by family.

Anyone with any concerns is asked to contact the school office, where "counselors will be available to support families and students."

TMJ4 has a crew heading to the scene. Sydni Eure was able to share this picture:

This story will be updated on air and online.

