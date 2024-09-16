Random Lake students injured, receiving medical attention after school bus crash

A school bus transporting Random Lake School District students was involved in an accident Monday morning. It happened near Highway E and Jay Road.
First responders also have the intersection of Jay Road and Oriole closed, while they work the scene.
Students were injured in the crash and are receiving medical attention, according to a Facebook post from the district.
District leaders say that the families of students who were impacted have been contacted about the situation and that the remaining students on the bus are being picked up by family.
Anyone with any concerns is asked to contact the school office, where "counselors will be available to support families and students."
