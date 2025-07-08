PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Two local divers are making waves with their dedication to exploring Lake Michigan's historic shipwrecks.

Roland Chaloupka and Mike Jajtner first met decades ago while training to become first responders. Both worked for many years as part of the Port Washington Fire Department's dive team.

In their free time, the pair have dove at least once per month for more than 14 years, or 172 straight months. On Monday morning, both explored the shipwreck of the 'Northerner,' just a few miles off-shore from Port Washington.

Pair of divers celebrate more than 14 years of exploring Port Washington's shipwrecks

"It's very difficult to find wrecks of this magnitude, this quality, anywhere in the world," Chaloupka said. "These wrecks are from the 1860s a great share of them. And they all have a great story to tell."

The pair regularly visits the three dozen shipwrecks on Wisconsin's 'Shipwreck Coast,' a National Marine Sanctuary that stretches from Port Washington to Manitowoc.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mike Jajtner (left) and Roland Chaloupka (right)

Many of the wrecks in the area date back to the 1800s, reflecting the area's history as a fishing and shipping hub.

"Roland had his knees replaced," Jajtner said. "Roland did this in such a manner that he would not miss a month (of diving.)"

Despite having already logged nearly 15 years of consecutive monthly dives, the pair shows no signs of stopping their exploration of these underwater time capsules.

Courtesy of Roland Chaloupka and Mike Jajtner Roland and Mike explore the shipwreck of the 'Northerner' a few miles off the shores of Port Washington, Wis.

Later this month, a small fleet of tall ships from the 1900s will visit Port Washington as part of a local festival.

