Options limited to attend first GOP presidential debate at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Options are limited to attending this month's first GOP presidential primary debate in Milwaukee at Fiserv Form.

The Republican National Committee, as well as its debate partners, including moderator Fox News and Young America's Foundation (YAF), are in control of tickets, according to the Republican Party of Wisconsin. The event on August 23 is not open to the general public.

This month, YAF offered students, young adults, alumni, supporters, and their families the chance to sign up for a free block party and tickets to the debate. It quickly filled up, according to YAF's website, although you can request to be put on a waiting list.

"We can't have everyone at every single debate, but the fact they're giving extra time to young people like me, makes me really encouraged that the party is taking the time to invest in that relationship," said Wyatt Eichholz, a YAF student member from Milwaukee.

Many other attendees will have to be invited. Keva Turner, the West Allis Republican Party chair, said Moms for Liberty extended her an invite.

"I'm super excited. I definitely want to see what's going on," said Turner at the WisGOP booth at the Wisconsin State Fair. "I'm honestly really big on safety. So, I think limiting access will definitely be helpful in regards to keeping people safe in general, so I don't mind that."

Bruce Napierkowski, a Republican voter who swung by the WisGOP booth, said even if he can't go, he's still excited Milwaukee is playing host.

"Well, I think it would be nice just for me to stand outside and support the candidates in the presidential election here coming up," said Napierkowski.