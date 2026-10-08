Obama endorses David Crowley in Wisconsin race for governor

(NBC 26) — Former President Barack Obama announced his endorsement of David Crowley for governor of Wisconsin Thursday, according to a press release from Crowley’s campaign.

“David’s life story is about overcoming adversity, and his life’s work is about bringing people together. Like me, David started out as a community organizer, and he happens to be a girl dad, too. David and his wife, Ericka, are raising three daughters in public schools,” Obama said in the press release. “As the leader of Wisconsin’s largest county, he created jobs and balanced the budget. And as governor, David will fight to make Wisconsin more affordable, so that you’re paying less at the pump, at the doctor’s office and at the end of the month.”

A full video version of his message can be viewed here.

President Donald Trump recently shared his pick for Wisconsin governor when he announced that nearly $18 million in federal aid would go to Wisconsin for tornado recovery, while noting that Tom Tiffany has his “Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of the Great State of Wisconsin.”