Milwaukee prepares for busy week ahead of first Republican presidential debate

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is preparing for a busy week ahead of the first major event of the 2024 election cycle.

The first Republican presidential debate is set to take place Wednesday.

Claire Koenig with Visit Milwaukee said the debate is expected to bring in anywhere from 4,000 to 7,000 people to the city.

“Our events team is rolling out the red carpet for all the summer meeting attendees. For the debate, we’re doing all we can to make sure Milwaukee looks amazing in front of these national media that are coming in town,” Koenig said.

Hotels downtown said they were completely booked in the days ahead of the debate.

During the week, delegates will arrive in Milwaukee for the first summer meeting for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

There will also be a Convention Partner Fair on debate day for Milwaukee-area businesses to get a chance at selling their goods or services during the Republican National Convention next summer.

“To have the activities starting around it and the lead-up to it is so exciting. We know we’re going to work together as a community to pull it off and make it best convention they’ve ever had,” Koenig smiled.

After the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee went virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Koenig says they are ready for this fresh start.

“In a lot of ways, this is a nice test run that we didn’t get three years ago. We can work out some things or learn and adjust our strategies in advance of next July.”

Milwaukee Police Department has not responded to questions about their preparations for the event.

According to Titan Security Group’s website, they are “monitoring the events around the Republican presidential primary debate hosted by the Republican National Committee, set to be held Wednesday, August 23 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.”

They are aware of several planned protests on debate day, their website said.

The security group also said the following street closures may be in effect on debate day:



Juneau (E-W Closures)

State (E-W Closures Possible)

V.R. Phillips (N-S Closures)

MLK (N-S Possible)

5th Street (N-S Closures)

6th Street (N-S Possible)**”



They added that the northbound lanes of sixth street may be closed sooner as a staging area for generators and media trucks.