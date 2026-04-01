Woman hit by train in De Pere

DE PERE (NBC 26) — A woman was hit by a train near Grant Street in De Pere Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Police said the woman was trying to cross the train tracks when she fell and couldn’t get up.

Witnesses attempted to reach her, but she was hit before they could get to her.

The train was able to slow down before hitting the woman, police said, but she still had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment.

De Pere Police Capt. Nathan Mrstik said the woman is a little over 80 years old. Although police are not aware of her current condition, they said she was stable when she was taken to the hospital.

