Milwaukee man charged in ambush killing of officer; second officer injured

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man faces life imprisonment after allegedly ambushing and killing a police officer who was responding to reports of an armed subject in a residential neighborhood.

Tremaine Jones has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Officer Kendall Corder and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Officer Christopher McCray, according to a criminal complaint filed July 1, 2025.

READ ALSO: Community shares grief at memorial for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder

He is also being charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the complaint, multiple 911 calls were made June 26, 2025, around 9 p.m., reporting a subject with a “long gun” in the area.

Previous coverage: 22-year-old Tremaine Jones arrested in officer shootings:

22-year-old Tremaine Jones arrested in officer shootings

Officers Corder and McCray responded to the scene at approximately 9:22 p.m. While investigating the area, they reportedly heard someone threaten to “air the place out” before gunfire erupted from nearby bushes, according to the complaint.

TMJ4

Officer Corder was fatally wounded, while McCray sustained gunshot wounds to his right foot, right thigh, and back.

Investigators recovered a rifle at the scene, along with 16 fired rifle rounds. A backpack containing Jones’ identification, including a WPS employee ID, Social Security card, birth certificate, and debit cards, was also found nearby, according to the complaint.

READ ALSO: Community shares grief at memorial for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder

Prosecutors say the violence appears to have stemmed from an interpersonal dispute.

A witness identified in court documents as ECT told investigators that after the shooting, Jones allegedly said, “I ain’t gone lie I thought it was dude,” apparently referring to someone identified as BT, according to the complaint.

Milwaukee Police Department

According to witness statements, the incident originated from a series of fights between groups of girls over allegations that Jones had been cheating, and a physical altercation allegedly occurred the day before the shooting.

McCray, who has served on the force for the past six years, underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital Saturday, according to the Milwaukee Police Association.

READ ALSO: Grandmother remembers fallen Milwaukee officer Kendall Corder

A police procession was held Sunday evening from Froedtert Hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for Officer Corder. His body will be accompanied by a member of the police force 24/7 until his funeral.

TMJ4

People from across the community have honored the fallen officer by visiting a memorial outside MPD’s District 2. Another memorial sits on the bar at Cudahy’s Lakeside Pub, where Corder used to sit. A red, white and blue candle burns beside his favorite drinks, with his photo facing the staff.

TMJ4

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Submit a news tip