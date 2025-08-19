MENOMONEE FALLS — After recent flooding destroyed their rescue space, Doodle’s Ranch and Sanctuary in Menomonee Falls is working to rebuild while caring for 31 cats in temporary living spaces. The sanctuary, which specializes in saving cats that would otherwise be euthanized due to health issues, lost everything in the flood.
Jennifer Alvarez, founder of Doodle’s Ranch and Sanctuary, has been working alongside community volunteers to clear waterlogged items from her basement while creating temporary homes for the rescued animals.
"Now we are just focused on getting it all fixed up," Alvarez said.
Cats are currently living in makeshift spaces throughout Alvarez's home. During the flooding, most of the cats refused to leave their familiar surroundings, making rescue efforts challenging. A petsitter helped to save most of them according to Alvarez.
"She got about 20 out," Alvarez said of the initial rescue effort. "They won't leave their space."
Tragically, two cats died in the floods because rescuers couldn't reach them in time.
Watch: Menomonee Falls flooded pet rescue needs help rebuilding
Beyond the heartbreaking loss of life, the sanctuary lost all its supplies including food, litter, and donated items that had been stored in the now-flooded space. Like many affected by the recent floods, Alvarez doesn't expect insurance to cover the damages. For now, she's housing the 31 displaced cats throughout her home – in the living room, den, office, and guest bedrooms – anywhere they can safely stay while the sanctuary undergoes reconstruction.
Despite the devastation, Alvarez says the cats are doing okay.
"Animals put everything into perspective, especially cats," Alvarez said. "They are just like it's good, we're here."
A GoFundMe has been established to help with recovery efforts. You can find that here. But the sanctuary also needs immediate donations of cat food, litter, and other pet supplies. For information on how to help click here.