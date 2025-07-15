Man accused of abducting Beaver Dam teen pleads not guilty to state charges

DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Arkansas man accused of abducting a pregnant Beaver Dam teenager has pleaded not guilty to state charges.

Gary Day, 40, made his plea to four felony charges — two counts of child abduction and two counts of child enticement — in Dodge County Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Day is the father of the now 17-year-old's child.

Day was found and arrested in April at a truck stop near Omaha, Nebraska, after AMBER Alerts were issued in several states. He's accused of taking the teen from her home after they met online.

His next court date in Dodge County is set for October.

Day is also charged in federal court, where he also has pleaded not guilty. A jury trial in that case is scheduled to begin in September.