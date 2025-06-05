Man accused of abducting Beaver Dam teen pleads not guilty to federal charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NBC 26) — Gary Day, the man accused of abducting a Beaver Dam teen, entered not guilty pleas to federal charges on Thursday.

Day is in custody in Dodge County, as he is also facing state-level charges in connection with the abduction.

Day faces six federal charges in the Eastern District of Arkansas. According to court records, the defendant entered not guilty pleas to the charges on Thursday, and a jury trial is set to begin on July 8.

The 40-year-old was arrested in April at a truck stop near Omaha, Neb. Officials say Day was with a pregnant 17-year-old from Beaver Dam at the time of his arrest.

He's accused of taking the teen from her home after they met online. Authorities say Day is the father of her unborn child.