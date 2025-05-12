Watch Now
Man accused of abducting Beaver Dam teen charged in federal court

gary day 2 court
WMTV
gary day 2 court
Posted

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NBC 26) — Gary Day, the man accused of abducting a Beaver Dam teenager that sparked a multi-state AMBER Alert, has been charged with multiple counts in federal court.

After a grand jury decision, six charges were filed last Tuesday against Day in the Eastern District of Arkansas:

  • Enticement to Travel to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity
  • Enticement by Use of a Computer to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity
  • Transportation of a Minor to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity
  • Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct with a Minor
  • Production of Child Pornography
  • Possession of Child Pornography

Day is due in federal court on May 27. He is currently in custody at the Dodge County Detention Facility.

Earlier this month, a judge determined earlier this month Day is bound over for trial.

