Man accused of abducting Beaver Dam teen charged in federal court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NBC 26) — Gary Day, the man accused of abducting a Beaver Dam teenager that sparked a multi-state AMBER Alert, has been charged with multiple counts in federal court.

After a grand jury decision, six charges were filed last Tuesday against Day in the Eastern District of Arkansas:



Enticement to Travel to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

Enticement by Use of a Computer to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

Transportation of a Minor to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Production of Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Day is due in federal court on May 27. He is currently in custody at the Dodge County Detention Facility.

Earlier this month, a judge determined earlier this month Day is bound over for trial.