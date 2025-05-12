Man accused of abducting Beaver Dam teen charged in federal court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NBC 26) — Gary Day, the man accused of abducting a Beaver Dam teenager that sparked a multi-state AMBER Alert, has been charged with multiple counts in federal court.
After a grand jury decision, six charges were filed last Tuesday against Day in the Eastern District of Arkansas:
- Enticement to Travel to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity
- Enticement by Use of a Computer to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity
- Transportation of a Minor to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity
- Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct with a Minor
- Production of Child Pornography
- Possession of Child Pornography
Day is due in federal court on May 27. He is currently in custody at the Dodge County Detention Facility.
Earlier this month, a judge determined earlier this month Day is bound over for trial.