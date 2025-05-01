Man accused of abducting pregnant Beaver Dam teen bound over for trial

DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Gary Day, the man accused of abducting pregnant Beaver Dam teen Sophia Franklin, is bound over for trial in Wisconsin.

Day appeared in a Dodge County courtroom on Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing, where a judge determined there is probable cause to believe that a felony was committed by the defendant.

The court, therefore, found Day should be bound over for trial.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 3.

Day faces charges of child abduction and child enticement. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 80 years in prison.

The 40-year-old was arrested earlier this month at a truck stop near Omaha, Neb. Officials say Day was with pregnant 17-year-old Sophia Franklin from Beaver Dam at the time of his arrest.

He's accused of taking the teen from her home after they met online. Authorities say Day is the father of her unborn child.