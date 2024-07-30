'I just want my baby home': Wisconsin girl still missing after disappearing from Milwaukee care center

MILWAUKEE — 15-year-old Liberty (Libby) Lucas has been missing for more than 10 days.

She had been staying at Lad Lake Academy's St. Rose Center — a facility for challenged youth — since May. On Saturday, July 20 around 9:20 a.m. she left the campus in Milwaukee near Vienna Avenue and 88th Street.

Josh Lucas

Her family had no idea she was missing until two days later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 15-year-old Wisconsin girl missing from care center; family notified two days after her disappearance

“I said, ‘How does this happen under your guys’ supervision, in your guys’s care?'" her mom Amanda Courine McLain said. "'She just doesn’t walk out of your facility that is supposed to be secure and disappear on the streets of Milwaukee.’”

McLain made her way to Milwaukee from seven hours away in Minnesota. She lost her job when she asked for a leave of absence to continue the search for her daughter.

“With each day that passes, we have a lesser chance of me bringing home my 15-year-old,” her mom Amanda Courine McLain said. "I feel almost like I'm in a movie. I'm waiting for them to come out yelling 'cut.'"

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Lad Lake administrators told me last week they filed a missing persons report an hour after Libby took off, but acknowledged and apologized for not notifying the family immediately.

On Monday, I asked more questions on behalf of the family. I was told there was no new information to share.

Libby's dad Josh Lucas came to Milwaukee a few days ago too, and is still spreading the word on social media.

“We live in a society full of cameras. There has to be a way to track which direction my daughter went," Josh said in his online plea.

Her former caretaker Jamie Pajtash, who lives hours away in northern Wiscsonsin, is begging for Libby's return too. She raised her for 11 years and said she's still only a phone call away.

Jamie Pajtash

“The worst thoughts run through your head," she explained. "Every minute is critical, every minute. I’m just so worried about her.”

McLain said she received a Facebook message from a Milwaukee-area security guard detailing a possible sighting of Libby this past Saturday at Stark Foods on 13th Street and Atkinson Avenue.

It read: "I truly believe I saw your daughter about an hour ago with one of the women over here who walks the streets."

But after surveying the block several times, McLain said she hasn't been able to get in touch with Libby.

Watch: Family seeking missing teen.

Wisconsin girl still missing after disappearing from Milwaukee care center

I also followed up with Milwaukee police for more information. They said the investigation is ongoing but Libby is still not considered a "critical missing" person at this time.

"It is killing me slowly, and very painfully," McLain said through sobs. "My daughter is on these streets and I just want her home. I just want my baby home.”

Josh Lucas

Libby was last seen wearing a black tank top and Christmas-themed sweatpants. Half her hair was dyed green, but a bit faded.

MPD is encouraging anyone with information to call (414) 935-7272.